HUGHES, Graham Leslie:

Reg. No. 14186 RNZN.

5.10.1935 - 11.9.2019

In his 84th year. Loving husband of Colleen for 65 years. Father and father-in-law of Dale and Lindsay, Sue and Brett, Greg and the late Raewyn, Kerry and Antoinette. Poppa to his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. After a long battle with poor health he passed quietly at home with Colleen, Dale and Sue. As per Graham's wishes, a private cremation has been held in Nelson. Colleen and family would like to thank Dr Tom Currie and the wonderful Nelson Hospice nurses for their care of Graham over the years. Messages to the Hughes Family can be sent c/- PO Box 92013, Faringdon, Rolleston 7650.





