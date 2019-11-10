FLOWERS, Graham Peter:
Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 at Oakwood's Rest Home. Beloved husband of Gill. Father and father-in-law of Stuart and Clare and Robbie and Rachel. Precious grandad of Simon, Steph, Josh and Ryan. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Marden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Thursday, November 14, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 10, 2019