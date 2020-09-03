BURTON, Graham Stead:
On September 1, 2020, peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne for 63 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Julie and Bryan, Allister and Jo, Stephen and Sandy, Jo and the late Tony. Extra special grandad of his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a loved brother of Bruce and Jack. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village and Hope Community Church. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Graham Burton, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. A Celebration of Graham's life will be held at the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, on Saturday, September 5, at 11.00am. Due to the current restrictions and the venue requirements, the number of attendees will be limited to 100. However your love and support is gratefully appreciated and you are welcome to join us via livestream. Please contact Simplicity Funerals at [email protected] for the link.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 3, 2020