THOMSON,
Graeme Leonard:
Peacefully at home on Friday, August 28, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Heather. Loved and respected father of Leanne, Brent and Ruth, Nicola and Matt. Adored poppa of Easton, Taylor, and Caleb.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, on Thursday, September 3, at 1.00pm. As per the current Covid-19 restrictions a maximum of 100 people will be able to attend inside the chapel.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 30, 2020