Graeme THOMSON

Guest Book
  • "heather and family so sorry to hear of graemes passing..."
  • "Dear Heather, What a Good, fun filled Life Graeme had for..."
    - Jeni & Blue Chambers
  • "Our thoughts are with you Heather and family. Many great..."
    - Gae and Jim Galway
  • "Heather & Family. Our thoughts are with you on this sad..."
  • "Heather, Our thoughts are with you at this sad time. ..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waimea Richmond Funeral Home
24 Champion Road
Richmond
View Map
Death Notice

THOMSON,
Graeme Leonard:
Peacefully at home on Friday, August 28, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Heather. Loved and respected father of Leanne, Brent and Ruth, Nicola and Matt. Adored poppa of Easton, Taylor, and Caleb.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, on Thursday, September 3, at 1.00pm. As per the current Covid-19 restrictions a maximum of 100 people will be able to attend inside the chapel.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.