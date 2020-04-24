Graeme TAYLOR

Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania
7250
(036)-343-2266
Death Notice

TAYLOR,
Graeme Hardwicke:
Peacefully on Wednesday April 22, 2020 in his 71st year, at Cadorna House, Launceston, Tasmania after a courageous battle. Much loved father and friend to Misha and Abbie, Nick and Laura and adored Pops of Scarlett, Monty and Hunter. Cherished son of Elizabeth and the late Graeme, brother and brother-in-law to Robert and Annette and uncle to Hamish, Duncan, Fergus and Eamon. A respected and dedicated friend to many and an avid runner all his life. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to The Taylor Family c/- PO Box 10009 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, Auckland 1446.

Proudly remembered and held in our hearts forever.

"Running reminds you that even in your weakest moments you are strong"
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 24, 2020
