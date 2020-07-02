STADE, Graeme Keith:
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on July 1, 2020; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy for the last 55 years. Treasured and dearly loved dad of Maree and David, Tracey and Mark. Adored papa of Isla. Loving uncle of Katrina and Don, and loved poppa of Maggie, Lily, Cameron, and Tommy.
A golden heart stopped beating
Hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, July 4, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 2, 2020