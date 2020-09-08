LODGE,
Graeme Frederick (Buddy):
Graeme died in Nelson, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Aged 77 years. Loved son of the late Bill and Nina Lodge (Karamea), loved younger brother of Barry and Jan (Karamea), Faye Johnson (Nelson), and the late Ian, loved uncle of Stephen, and Melanie; Keegan, Jesse, and Dominic, and a friend to many. The Funeral Service will be held at The Karamea Golf Club, on Saturday, September 12, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Karamea Cemetery. Messages C/ - Barry and Jan Lodge, 47 Wharf Rd, RD3, 7893.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 8, 2020