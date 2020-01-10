Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

BURNETT, Graeme Donald:

Of Swannanoa and Nelson. Our very much-loved husband, dad and best mate died unexpectedly on December 14, 2019 in Christchurch Public Hospital ICU Dept. after heart surgery at St George's hospital. Graeme was a dearly loved son of the late Peg and Keith Burnett (Nelson), a loved friend of his late stepfather Snow Lilley, and much-loved brother, brother-in-law and friend of Jan and Craig Taylor (Nelson) and Rae and Robbie Baxter (Winton). Graeme was loved, adored and respected by every one of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and was a great friend and much-loved son-in-law of Merilyn and John Cossar and friend to their family. Graeme loved people and he was generous with his time for them. From his children, family, friends, and his clients at Graeme Burnett Accountants to volunteering at preschool, schools, and sports committees and teams, he shared his knowledge and time freely, as well as sponsoring musicians, the many charities and causes he believed in, school events, and sports clubs/teams. He was an unashamed, one-eyed Canterbury and Crusader supporter. We are all devastated that he is no longer at home with us, but we are proud of this incredible person who was our biggest supporter and champion.

Born with a broken heart

But no heart was

ever bigger or stronger

We would like to thank our amazing family and friends for your help and support through this devastating time - we honestly cannot thank you enough. We honoured Graeme's wish of a private Cremation.



Our hearts are broken.

Diane, Hayley, Cameron and Danny Burnett. Donations may be made The NZ Heart Foundation in memory of Graeme. Messages to 104 Winter Road, RD5 Rangiora 7475, Gulliver and Tyler.



