BRADY,
The Reverend Graeme Alan:
On August 20, 2020, in his 80th year, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Penelope Irene (nee Howard). Loved father of Tom and Melissa (Auckland), Matt and Rita (Byron Bay); loved grandfather of Briar, Hannah, Max and Angus; brother to Rae and the late Stewart Sanders (Auckland), Lorraine Brady (Nelson), Doug and Victoria Howard (Nelson), and Robert and Robyn Howard (Auckland). Grateful thanks to Donna and the Hospice Nurses from Nelson Tasman Hospice; Wendy, Patrick and the Community at Roundhay Retirement Village; Louise and the Home Care Team from Access Care; Dr Gillian Kearon and Dr Simon Harbinson.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral details to be confirmed. Messages to the Brady Family c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 21, 2020