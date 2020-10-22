Grace SAXTON

Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

SAXTON, Grace Kerenapu:
03.12.1936 - 21.10.2020
It is with great love and sadness that our whanau must farewell a beautiful lady. She was deeply loved by us all and our hearts are broken. Beloved wife of Cliff. Mum to Rea, Josephine, Angie, Clifford, Tim, Annie and partners. Nana to all her mokopuna and sister to Jan, Wiki, Vivien, Rex, Iren and Margaret. To any who wish to pay their last respects to Grace, she will be at the Whakatu Marae, 99 Atawhai Drive with her final service (TODAY) Friday, October 23, at 10.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 22, 2020
