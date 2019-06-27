GIBLIN, Grace:
Grace's family wish to thank everyone for the love and support that Grace and the family received during her illness. The cards, flowers, baking, messages of sympathy and attendance at Grace's service on her passing were very much appreciated. A big thank you to the staff and management of Murchison Community Hospital Health Centre and carers from Nurse Maude. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from Grace's family.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 27, 2019