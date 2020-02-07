ARMSTRONG,
Gordon Syme:
Late of Runanga, Christchurch and Nelson. Passed away in Nelson on January 31, 2020, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Rebecca, Christine and Byron. Loved grandad of Hannah, Angus, Rosie and Tom. Messages to TH73, 49 Covent Drive, Stoke, Nelson 7011. Sincere thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their kindness and care. A private family farewell has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 7, 2020