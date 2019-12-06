WILSON, Glyn Vaughan:
Passed on November 26, 2019, at home, aged 52 years. Much loved son of Yvonne Wilson and the late Max Wilson, loved brother of Rowyn, and uncle of Geordie and Rebecca, loved nephew of Sandra Norris, and cousin to Joanne Parker and Virginia Walker, and flatmate and friend to all at 41 Kingsford Drive. A fighter till the end, you are now pain free and at peace at last. Private cremation has been held. Messages to 233 Appleby Highway, Richmond 7081.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2019