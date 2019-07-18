WYATT, Gloria
(formerly Gloria Lord):
On July 13, 2019, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka. Loved wife of Fred; widow of the late Ross Lord; loved mother and mother-in-law of Deb and Russ Wallace, Bridget and Shaf van Ballekom, John and Jill Lord, and Rachel and Ulrich von Werder; loved grandmother and great-grandmother. The family had a small private farewell prior to cremation, but a memorial service will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2.00pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Special thanks to all the staff at Jack Inglis who have been so caring in their support.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 18, 2019