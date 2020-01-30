WELLS, Glennis Lynette:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with her husband Kevin at her side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Kevin, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Paul Macfarlane (Culverden), and Robyn and Nigel Trainor (Timaru). Loved Nana of Duncan; and Amy-Lee, and Ashleigh and Charlie, a loved great-nana of Olly. Messages can be sent to 534 Waimea Road, Annesbrook, Nelson 7011. A funeral service for Glennis will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, at 11.00am on Saturday, February 1.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 30, 2020