  • "KEVIN SORRY TO HEAR OF GLENNIS PASSING OUR THOUGHT &..."
  • "Ray Mckenzie @sons ltd passed and present staff are deeply..."
    - ray mckenzie and sons staff
  • "sorry to hear the sad news"
    - harry and yvonne roberts
  • " harry and Yvonne roberts Brisbane australia"
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - harry and yvonne roberts
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
WELLS, Glennis Lynette:
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with her husband Kevin at her side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Kevin, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Paul Macfarlane (Culverden), and Robyn and Nigel Trainor (Timaru). Loved Nana of Duncan; and Amy-Lee, and Ashleigh and Charlie, a loved great-nana of Olly. Messages can be sent to 534 Waimea Road, Annesbrook, Nelson 7011. A funeral service for Glennis will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, at 11.00am on Saturday, February 1.

Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 30, 2020
