POMEROY,
Gladys Gwendoline
(nee Iorns):
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Summerset In The Sun, on Sunday, October 18, 2020; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest Radford Pomeroy. Loving mother of Karen and Brian Cooper, Deanna and John Pomeroy-Byrne, Spencer Pomeroy, Rowan Pomeroy, Fiona and Michael Kerr. Loved by her 10 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Gladys' family wish to thank the wonderful teams at Access Community Help and Summerset In The Sun for their genuine compassion and care. A private family cremation will be held. A celebration of Gladys' life will be held at a later date. Messages to: Fiona Kerr, 250 Main Road, Hope, Richmond 7020.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 20, 2020