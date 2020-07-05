ROMANO, Giovanni (John):
Passed away at Marlborough Hospice on March 28, 2020, with his loving wife Josephine, sons Raffaele and Domenico by his side. Loved father-in-law of Deborah and Stacey, cherished Nonno of Lucia, Gennaro, Massimo, Jasper and India Jane. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Thanks to the staff at Wairau Hospital and Marlborough Hospice. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cancer Society c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A private family interment has been held. Giovanni's memorial service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Saturday, July 11, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 5, 2020