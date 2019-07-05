Gilbert LEOV

LEOV, Gilbert Leonard:
Passed away suddenly, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Barbara. Loved father of Christine and John Mallet, Roger and Kathryn, Jean and Colin Furness, Clare and Roger Hewitt, and Len. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather. The Service for Gilbert will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please leave a donation for I.H.C. at the service.

Published in Nelson Mail on July 5, 2019
