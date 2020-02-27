HAWES,

Gerald Malcolm Henry:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Westport, surrounded by family, love, music, and stories. In his 89th year. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Brian Mazure, Alan and the late Michelle, Denise, Suzanne and Ross Duncan, and Karen and Devern Hill, loved Garg to his 14 grandchildren, partners, and 8 great-grandchildren, a friend to Bev and a special person in the lives of Janelle and Paul, Hamish and Ebony, and their families, and a loved brother to Valerie (deceased), Dennis (deceased), and Judy, and their families. The family wish to express their deepest thanks to the Karamea District Nurses and Caregivers, and to all the staff of O'Conor Home for their care and support for Gerald. In lieu of flowers, donations to O'Conor Home are appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Gerald will be held at the Karamea Golf Club Rooms on Monday, March 2, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Karamea Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



