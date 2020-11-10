Gerald GEMMELL

Guest Book
  • "Dear Adele, so sorry to hear of Geralds passing. Sending..."
    - Susa Guhl
  • "sorry to hear of geralds passing,jenny&kevin lawrie ex nikau"
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel
Atawhai Drive
Nelson
Death Notice

GEMMELL, Gerald:
With great sadness we announce the loss of Gerald, who passed away on November 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Adele. Loved father of Vance. Loved brother of John, Jocelyn, and Jennifer, and brother-in-law and uncle. Treasured Pop to Courtney and Sarah, and Great-Pop to Layla, Indie and Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice. A Service for Gerald will be held at The Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 10, 2020
