HERBERT, George Joseph:
Glenice, Michael, Anne-Marie and extended family would like to say a big thank you to all who sent messages, flowers, baking, cards and phone calls at the time of his death. We appreciate that so many people traveled to be with us. Thank you to Father Hamesh Wyatt, and those who helped at the service. Also to George's visitors during his illness, we so appreciate the time you spent with him. A special thank you to the exceptional staff at Oban for your dedication to George and support to his loved ones, and to all the wonderful staff at Resthaven. Please accept this as a personal expression of our gratitude.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019