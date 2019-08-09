ASKEW, Garry Peter:
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 81. Much loved husband of Philippa, father and father-in-law of Penny and Max, and Kate and Tom, and Poppa of Freya and Poppy. With thanks to the CCW staff at the The Wood for their excellent care and to Sam for his tireless and loving support of Garry and the family over the last 5 years. A celebration of Garry's life will be held at Old St Johns, 320 Hardy Street, Nelson, on Monday, August 26, at 2.00pm. All welcome.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 9, 2019