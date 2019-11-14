Frederick FORD

  • "Gary and I are feeling very sad to read this news. We both..."
    - Gary and Trish Hildyard
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Anglican Church
30 Church Lane
Merivale
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, November 8, 2019, in his 94th year. Son of the late Reginald and Olive Ford (Nelson), brother of the Rev. Rex Ford and brother-in-law of Dorothy, brother of the late Selwyn and Jean, and uncle of Joanne (Melbourne), Christopher (Picton), and Jonathan (Auckland). Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Village, St John Ambulance, and Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Ford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to give thanks for John's life will be held in All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane, Merivale, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 19, at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
