Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda MIDDLEMISS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed after a short illness, on October 30, 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Middlemiss. Will be greatly missed by her children and their families: Margaret and Ross Henderson (Auckland), James, Anja and Ella, Willy and Sarah; Bruce Middlemiss and Ross (Auckland); Glenda and Bruce Thomson (Nelson), Amy and Rhys, Kay and Nick and Hamish. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Walter Gudsell (Hamilton), Geoff and Kay Gudsell (Nelson), Roger and Helen Gudsell (Bay of Plenty), Rob Smith (Wellington), Barbara and Maurice Purcell (Timaru) and Daphne Gudsell (Temuka). A very much loved aunty and friend to many. Your encouragement will be missed by us all. A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 27 Dorset Street, Richmond, Tasman, on Tuesday, November 5, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







MIDDLEMISS, Freda May:Passed after a short illness, on October 30, 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Middlemiss. Will be greatly missed by her children and their families: Margaret and Ross Henderson (Auckland), James, Anja and Ella, Willy and Sarah; Bruce Middlemiss and Ross (Auckland); Glenda and Bruce Thomson (Nelson), Amy and Rhys, Kay and Nick and Hamish. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Walter Gudsell (Hamilton), Geoff and Kay Gudsell (Nelson), Roger and Helen Gudsell (Bay of Plenty), Rob Smith (Wellington), Barbara and Maurice Purcell (Timaru) and Daphne Gudsell (Temuka). A very much loved aunty and friend to many. Your encouragement will be missed by us all. A service to celebrate Freda's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 27 Dorset Street, Richmond, Tasman, on Tuesday, November 5, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers