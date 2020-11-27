LOGAN, Frank
(Franklin Bruce):
Peacefully at home in Nelson surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 22, 2020; aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and companion of Doreen. Loved father of Joanna, Rachel and Gina. Respected father-in-law of Wobblie and Colin. Cherished grandad of Rhys and Hayden Sharland. As per Frank's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Tuesday, December 1, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or may be sent to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040. Messages to The Logan Family, c/- 158/16 Sargeson Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 27, 2020