SMAILL, Frank (John):
Wonderful husband and companion of Dorothea (Debbie) for 65 years. John passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in his 91st year. Loved father, father-in-law of Graeme (deceased); Robyn and Michael Harte; Alan and Linda; and Stephen. Pop of Andrew and Diane, Chris and Michelle; Erin, Alissa; Dylan, Danielle. Great-Pop of Ben and Sam; Theo, Maddie and Felix. A special thanks to all his caregivers and caring team at Hospice and Summerset. Messages can be sent to Johns family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at shoneandshirley.com A Service to celebrate John's life will be held at Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, August 17, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 11, 2020