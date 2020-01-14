BLACK, Frank Hamilton:
On Monday, January 13, 2020, at Stillwater Gardens, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robin and Helen, the late Caroline and the late Monty, the late Bernard and Rosemary. Dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, in memory of Frank, would be greatly appreciated. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Frank will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile St East, Nelson, on Thursday, January 16, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Seaview Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 14, 2020