BAIGENT,
Francis William (Frank):
No. 436208, Private, WWII. On October 26, 2019, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of Kathy; father of Philip, and Gary; grandfather of Georgia, Max, Sam, and Olivia. Frank lived a long and active life on the family farm in Central Takaka and had a great respect for the outdoors. He was a valued member of the Golden Bay Returned and Services' Association, serving in New Caladonia in World War II. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Many thanks to the hospital staff of the village for all their care and kindness. Messages to: The Baigent family, TH2, 49 Covent Drive, Stoke, Nelson 7011. Frank loved flowers so any garden flowers you would like to bring would be a wonderful gesture. The funeral service for Frank will be held at the Fire Brigade Rooms, Takaka, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 27, 2019