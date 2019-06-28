NEWPORT,
Florence Margaret:
Died June 23, 2019, in her 98th year. Loved wife to the late Bernard, mother of Fiona, the late Pamela and the late David. Nana to Julie, Paula, Emma and Chester. Gran to Toby, Shavaun, Bella and Ava. Loved friend of David. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Stillwater Lifecare for their love, care and support. A celebration of Florence's life will be held on Friday, August 9, at Seaview Cemetery at 2.00pm. Messages to Fiona Thompson, 50 Malling Road, RD 1, Richmond 7081. Phone 544 7911.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019