Florence NEWPORT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence NEWPORT.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

NEWPORT,
Florence Margaret:
Died June 23, 2019, in her 98th year. Loved wife to the late Bernard, mother of Fiona, the late Pamela and the late David. Nana to Julie, Paula, Emma and Chester. Gran to Toby, Shavaun, Bella and Ava. Loved friend of David. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Stillwater Lifecare for their love, care and support. A celebration of Florence's life will be held on Friday, August 9, at Seaview Cemetery at 2.00pm. Messages to Fiona Thompson, 50 Malling Road, RD 1, Richmond 7081. Phone 544 7911.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.