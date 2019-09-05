McCAULEY,

Florence Catherine

(nee Skilton):

Born Takaka 22.03.1943. Aged 76 years. Passed quietly on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis McCauley. Loved mother of Leisa, Chris, Greg, Kim and mother-in-law of David Tanner. Beloved Nana to Braydon and Kirsten, and loved sister of Annie Thompson (London). Special thanks to the staff at Whareama Rest Home for their respectful and kind care of Mum in these final months without Dad. The last months have been challenging for Mum. We are all content that she and Dad can be together again. To honour Florence's wishes, a private cremation has been held. An interment for Dennis and Florence will take place in December. Messages to 242 Seaview Road, Stoke.





