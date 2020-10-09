TURNER,
Faye Heather (nee Brooks):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital, on October 9, 2020; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Johnny. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tina and Bruno, Peter and Jill, Shelly and Jeff. Cherished grandmother of Talia, Alanna, Brianna, and Courtney. Faye was loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. As per Faye's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Faye's life will be held at a later date when family can arrive, with details to be advised. Messages to The Turner Family, c/- 41 Nile Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 9, 2020