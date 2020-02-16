MOORHOUSE, Evan Charles:
Peacefully in his sleep, aged 77 years. Brother and brother-in-law of Marlene (deceased) and Don Heslop, Robert (deceased) and Zillah, Peter and Lynette, Noela and the late Raymond, Oliver, Mark and Caryl. An engineer of extraordinary skills, an ardent local historian and business associate and friend to many in the local community who will miss him. A celebration of Evan's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020