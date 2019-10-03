ARUNDEL, Esmae Jean:
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Nelson Hospital, aged 66 years. Beloved partner and soulmate of David; mother of Scott; cherished sister of Linda, Raewyn, Rosemary, Gordon, Robyn, Susan, Wendy, and Craig; beloved step-mother, mother-in-law, monopoly champion, knitter of sweaters, and forever in the hearts and minds of Chris, and Marsh; Kylie, Kirsty, Peaches, Mimi, Cory, Kyle, Grace, and Lilly. The funeral service for Esmae will be held at the Chanel Arts Centre, Cnr of High St and Fearon St, Motueka, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 3, 2019