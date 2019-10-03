Esmae ARUNDEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esmae ARUNDEL.
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Death Notice

ARUNDEL, Esmae Jean:
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Nelson Hospital, aged 66 years. Beloved partner and soulmate of David; mother of Scott; cherished sister of Linda, Raewyn, Rosemary, Gordon, Robyn, Susan, Wendy, and Craig; beloved step-mother, mother-in-law, monopoly champion, knitter of sweaters, and forever in the hearts and minds of Chris, and Marsh; Kylie, Kirsty, Peaches, Mimi, Cory, Kyle, Grace, and Lilly. The funeral service for Esmae will be held at the Chanel Arts Centre, Cnr of High St and Fearon St, Motueka, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.