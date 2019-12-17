BELL, Ervine Charles (Snow):
On December 10, 2019 in Nelson, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and soul partner to Olive. Loved father of Margarette and Ellis. Much loved Grandad to John, Corrie, Steven, Matthew and Tyrone. Loved brother-in-law to the Kerr Family, and uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Always with us - Forever in our hearts.
Messages to PO Box 80, Tapawera. A private family service was held for Snow on Saturday, December 14.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 17, 2019