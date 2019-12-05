GOODALL,
Erol Desmond (Herb):
Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Leanne, Phil and Anna, and Gavin and Paula. Loved grandad of Hamish, and Thomas. Fondly remembered by Diane his friend and ex-wife. Messages can be sent to 28 Surrey Road, Richmond 7020, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A celebration of Erol's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, at 12.00pm on Saturday, December 7, followed by a burial at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 5, 2019