LAW, Erica:

The Law family, Jeff, Jenny, Paulette and Roslyn would like to thank all who attended Mum's funeral, sent cards and donated to Kai With Love. Special thanks to Ross and Yvonne Fergusson at Richmond Community Church and the Church ladies for afternoon tea. Thank you to Stillwater Lifecare for 5 years of care and kindness. Many thanks to staff at Ward 9 at Nelson Hospital for their exceptional care. Thanks also to Simplicity Funerals for your compassion and attention to detail. It has all been much appreciated by our family.



