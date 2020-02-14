LAW, Erica Margaret

(nee Durrant):

Mum passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff (Auckland), Jenny and George Ballantyne (Mapua), Paulette and the late Lawrie Bowman (Nelson), the late Suzanne, Roslyn and Martin Steel (Auckland). Treasured Grandma of Rachel and Brendon; Steve and Tony; Jody and Laura; Amy and David. Loved Granny of her 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Stillwater Garden's for the care shown to Erica. In lieu of flowers, donations in Erica's memory to "Kai With Love" would be greatly appreciated and these may be left at the service. A Service to celebrate Erica's life will be held at the Richmond Community Church, Warring Car Park, 243 Queen Street, Richmond, on Wednesday, February 19, at 1.00pm.







