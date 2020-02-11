VERSTAPPEN,
Eric Lodewyk:
Unexpectedly on February 8, 2020, aged 65 years. Loving and dearly loved husband of Heather, loving and dearly loved father of André and Jennie. Loving and dearly loved brother of Peter, Maria, Jane, and Monique. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Eric Verstappen, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brook Waimãrama Sanctuary would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Eric's life will be held at Old St John's Church, 320 Hardy Street, Nelson, on Saturday, February 15, at 2.00pm. Please dress colourfully.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 11, 2020