HAMILTON,
Enid Molly (Molly):
Died peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Jack Hamilton, loved mother and mother-in-law to Joy and Gordon, Murray, John and Rosemary, and Ann. Loved Granma to Laura, Brett and Jane, Reece and Zarlene, Sarah and Pete, Nicole and Kieran, Nathan and Tash, Jenna and Junya; loved Great-Granma Molly to Jordan, Sophie, Harrison, Quinn, Olivia, Hugh, Jayden, Jack, and Zuri. A service for Molly will be held in South Dunedin Baptist Church, 414 King Edward Street, Dunedin, at 11.00am on Tuesday, June 23, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 177 Victoria Road, St Kilda, Dunedin 9013, or leave a message on Molly's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Nelson Mail on June 18, 2020