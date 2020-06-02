GUYER, Emma Jane:
Passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side, at the tender age of 13 years. Much adored daughter and stepdaughter of Jen and Coopz, and Aaron. Treasured sister to Khloe and Aaliyah. Adored granddaughter of Linda Guyer and Adrienne Squire, Val and Don Cooper. Loved by her aunties, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family. Messages c/- 47b Jenner Road, Nelson 7010. Those that wish to make a contribution can do so at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/emmas-farewell A celebration of Emma's life will be held at Fairfield House, 48 Van Diemen Street, Nelson, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, commencing at 12.30pm. Please bring a plate to share and arrive early for contact tracing purposes.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 2, 2020