On August 27, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. Much loved mum, nana, grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elsie Malkin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John in memory of Elsie would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Elsie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, September 2, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 29, 2019
