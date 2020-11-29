ROBERTS,
Ellen Flora (nee James):
On November 27, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Gordon Roberts; loving and loved mother of Stephnie, Christopher, and the late Charles; loving grandmother of Amy, Emily, Ben, Holly, and Samuel; great-grandmother of Blair. Originally from the West Coast (Greymouth and Hokitika) then Christchurch, Ellen died peacefully in Richmond, aged 90 years. A memorial service to celebrate Ellen's rich life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Rd, Richmond on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2020