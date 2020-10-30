SCOTT, Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Alexandra Rest Home on October 27, 2020, aged 91. Adored wife of the late Ron, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rebecca Scott, Anne Scott and Roger Howard, Sarah Scott and Peter Holmstead, and the late Michael Scott and Maxine Fleming. Dearly loved Nanny of Bellatrix; the late Jack, Charlotte and Isabella; Imogen and Theodore; and Ella and Sidney. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, corner Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Monday, November 2, at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 30, 2020