ROBERTS, Elizabeth (Liz):

Passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Richmond on April 26, 2020, aged 79. Much loved mum of Lin and Clive, and sister of Sheila and the late Paddy. A private cremation will be held followed by a celebration of Liz's life once international travel restrictions have eased. Grateful thanks to Nelson Tasman Hospice, Nurse Maude and her GP. In her last few days Liz said that she wanted to "sleep under the stars" and now she can. Donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice in commemoration would be very much appreciated.



