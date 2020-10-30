KEMP,
Elizabeth Rosina (Betty):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved and loving wife and friend of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Kay and Merv (Australia), Kevin and Jane, Margaret and Richard Webby (Westport), Dorothy and the late Jarrod Steele, Brian and Jill, Gary and Joanne (Sydney). Loved Granmother and great-grandmother of her fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Finally resting in peace.
A graveside service for Betty will be held at Marsden Valley Cemetery on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 30, 2020