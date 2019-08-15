Elizabeth BURNETT

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Alison, Marian, Stephen and extended..."
  • "Remembering Betty with fond memories. Sincere Sympathy to..."
    - Melva Hewetson
  • "Sending love & thinking of all Betty's family at this sad..."
    - Bruce & Carol Hollyman
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

BURNETT,
Elizabeth Alison (Betty):
On August 13, 2019, peacefully at Nelson Hospital, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Mait and a loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Ian; Alison and Ronald Taylor; Marian and Michael Payton; Stephen and Kim. A loved Gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 21 Hills Road, RD 2, Rai Valley 7192 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Carluke Hall, Rai Valley, on Saturday, August 17 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Rai Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.