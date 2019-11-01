RAAIJEN, Elisabeth:
On September 18, 2019 in Nelson at Whareama Rest Home. Wife of the late Peter, mother and mother-in-law of Saskia and Peter, Karen, Ingrid and Graham. Oma of Henri. In lieu of flowers, donations to RNZ Foundation of the Blind, PO Box 2246, Stoke would be appreciated. Elisabeth's family are truly grateful to all who helped and cared in so many ways, including her friends, carers, and also Dr Tom Currie. We also wish to convey our deep appreciation for the sympathy you have expressed to us in the loss of Elisabeth. We have taken much comfort from your sincere tributes of words, deeds and flowers. A private farewell has been held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 1, 2019