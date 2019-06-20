BASHALL, Elisabeth Rose
(Beth) (nee Scarlett):
Passed peacefully at Wensley House, Richmond, on June 18, 2019, in her 87th year. Loved wife of Bill (passed away 2017). Loved mother to Penny and Ted; and grandmother to her three granddaughters. A celebration of Beth's life will take place at Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John warmly received. A special thanks to the management and staff of Wensley House for their care of Beth over the last 6 years.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 20, 2019