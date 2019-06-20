Elisabeth BASHALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth BASHALL.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

BASHALL, Elisabeth Rose
(Beth) (nee Scarlett):
Passed peacefully at Wensley House, Richmond, on June 18, 2019, in her 87th year. Loved wife of Bill (passed away 2017). Loved mother to Penny and Ted; and grandmother to her three granddaughters. A celebration of Beth's life will take place at Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John warmly received. A special thanks to the management and staff of Wensley House for their care of Beth over the last 6 years.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.