IVORY, Elaine Julie:
Passed away peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Rest Home on October 8, 2019, aged 87. Loved wife of the late Maurice; loved mother of Stephen (deceased), Julie, Anna, Martin (deceased), Andrew, and Charlotte. Loving Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine's family would like to thank the staff at Ernest Rutherford for their love and support. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held for family and close friends at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 20 Champion Road, Richmond, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10.30am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
