GREWER, Eira Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Treasured mother of Ruth and her partner Paul Lowes (Napier), and David (United Kingdom). A wonderful sister to her brothers and sisters in the United Kingdom. Messages can be sent to Eira's family, c- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. At Eira's request, a private burial has taken place in the Natural Burial section at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 11, 2020